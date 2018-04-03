Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) versus InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Head-To-Head Survey

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ: GEC) and InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and InterDigital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A InterDigital 0 1 3 0 2.75

InterDigital has a consensus price target of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given InterDigital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InterDigital is more favorable than Great Elm Capital Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and InterDigital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $4.92 million 20.43 -$15.20 million N/A N/A InterDigital $532.94 million 4.72 $174.29 million $6.06 12.00

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterDigital has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of InterDigital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and InterDigital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group -102.12% -11.85% -10.01% InterDigital 32.70% 26.52% 11.58%

Dividends

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Great Elm Capital Group does not pay a dividend. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

InterDigital beats Great Elm Capital Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital Group

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., formerly Unwired Planet, Inc., is a holding company. The Company makes investments in businesses and assets in various industries. The Company’s investment for long-term value creation is in the asset management business. The Company continues to explore other opportunities in the investment management business, including other business development companies (BDCs) that trade at a discount to their net asset value. The Company intends to build a diversified investment company consisting of the following three business lines: investment management, financial products and merchant banking. It is embarking on a program of creating bespoke financial products and creating a pipeline of acquisition opportunities. The Company’s subsidiary is Great Elm Capital Corporation (GECC).

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

