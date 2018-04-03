International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of International Bancshares worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $1,018,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. International Bancshares Corp has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,571.18, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits, and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

