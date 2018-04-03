International Game Technology (IGT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,598 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on International Game Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,410.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.55. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology (IGT) is a global gaming company specializing in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content across multiple platforms: land-based, online real-money and social gaming. The Company is a supplier of gaming entertainment products worldwide.

