Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) Holdings Boosted by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Champion International Paper were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Champion International Paper during the third quarter worth $108,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Champion International Paper during the third quarter worth $128,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,063.41, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. Champion International Paper has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Champion International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Champion International Paper’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded Champion International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on Champion International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.46.

About Champion International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

