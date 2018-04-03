International Speedway (OTCMKTS:ISCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, RTT News reports. International Speedway had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of ISCB stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 770. International Speedway has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,944.32, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/international-speedway-iscb-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-03-eps.html.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation is an owner of motorsports entertainment facilities and promoter of motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. The Company’s motorsports themed event operations consist of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities. As of November 30, 2016, the Company owned and/or operated 13 of the nation’s motorsports entertainment facilities: Daytona International Speedway in Florida; Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama; Michigan International Speedway in Michigan; Auto Club Speedway of Southern California in California; Kansas Speedway in Kansas; Richmond International Raceway in Virginia; Darlington Raceway in South Carolina; Chicagoland Speedway in Illinois; Martinsville Speedway in Virginia; Phoenix International Raceway in Arizona; Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida; Watkins Glen International in New York, and Route 66 Raceway in Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for International Speedway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Speedway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.