Head-To-Head Contrast: Worldpay (WP) and Interpace Diagnostics Gr (IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ: IDXG) and Worldpay (NYSE:WP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Worldpay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Diagnostics Gr $15.90 million 1.52 -$12.21 million ($0.81) -1.07 Worldpay $4.03 billion 3.57 $130.11 million $3.10 26.05

Worldpay has higher revenue and earnings than Interpace Diagnostics Gr. Interpace Diagnostics Gr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worldpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worldpay has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Worldpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Diagnostics Gr -76.84% -37.15% -24.89% Worldpay 3.23% 52.03% 7.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Interpace Diagnostics Gr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Worldpay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Interpace Diagnostics Gr and Worldpay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Diagnostics Gr 0 0 3 0 3.00 Worldpay 0 5 27 1 2.88

Interpace Diagnostics Gr currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 304.53%. Worldpay has a consensus price target of $84.23, suggesting a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Interpace Diagnostics Gr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Interpace Diagnostics Gr is more favorable than Worldpay.

Summary

Worldpay beats Interpace Diagnostics Gr on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc., formerly Vantiv, Inc., is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC. The Company is a payment processor. The Company’s segments include Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Company offers a range of payment processing services that enable its clients to meet their payment processing needs through a single provider. The Company enables merchants to accept and process credit, debit and prepaid payments, and provide them supporting value-added services, such as security solutions and fraud management, information solutions and interchange management. It also provides payment services to financial institutions, such as card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine (ATM) driving and network gateway and switching services.

