Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after buying an additional 9,117,007 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,400,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $307,208.28, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.16 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

