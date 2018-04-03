Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VPV remained flat at $$11.76 on Tuesday. 110,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,275. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania income taxes and, where possible under local law, local income and personal property taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

