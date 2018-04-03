Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

VLT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. 13,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,257. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $15.25.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

INVESCO VAN KAMPEN HIGH INCOME TRUST II, formerly Invesco High Income Trust II, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide high current income, while seeking to preserve shareholders’ capital, through investment in a professionally managed portfolio of income producing fixed-income securities.

