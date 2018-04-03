InvestFeed (CRYPTO:IFT) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $4,473.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Gatecoin and EtherDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00717905 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182594 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038798 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00030939 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed launched on July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Gatecoin, Mercatox and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

