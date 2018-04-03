Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Control4 (CTRL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Control4 (NASDAQ: CTRL) in the last few weeks:

3/28/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/27/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Control4 had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Control4 is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.65.

2/12/2018 – Control4 had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Dougherty & Co.

2/9/2018 – Control4 was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $33.00.

2/5/2018 – Control4 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

CTRL traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 275,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,916. The firm has a market cap of $558.93, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of -0.31. Control4 has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.21 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Control4 will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Greg Bishop sold 6,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $153,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,558 shares in the company, valued at $316,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 41,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $1,019,248.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,411. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Control4 by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Control4 by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Control4 by 23.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Control4 by 866.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Control4 by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

