Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Progress Software (PRGS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) recently:

3/16/2018 – Progress Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/14/2018 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

3/8/2018 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/8/2018 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2018 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2018 – Progress Software was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

PRGS stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,353. The stock has a market cap of $1,819.76, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $116.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 187,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Progress Software by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Progress Software by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation is engaged in application development. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration (DCI), and Application Development and Deployment (AppDev). The OpenEdge business segment provides the product enhancements and marketing support to its partner base.

