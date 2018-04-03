Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for General Mills (GIS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Mills (NYSE: GIS):

3/15/2018 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Mills' consumer-focused innovation, marketing initiatives and robust restructuring savings are making up for the sluggish revenue growth. The company is currently pursuing several initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency to generate cost savings and support its key growth strategies. That said, slowing organic volumes are overshadowing minor improvements in profit margins. Sales and profits at the company’s North America Retail segment, contributing 66% to its sales, have been soft. The North American food industry has seen sluggish growth and slowdown in consumption over the last few quarters owing to changes in consumer preference. General Mills' shares have underperformed the industry in the last three months. That said, earnings estimates have been trending upward for the current year and the next over the last 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism.”

3/14/2018 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/27/2018 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “General Mills' shares have underperformed the industry in the last three months. That said, earnings estimates have been trending upward for the current year and the next over the last 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism. General Mills' consumer-focused innovation, marketing initiatives and robust restructuring savings are making up for the sluggish revenue growth. The company is currently pursuing several initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency to generate cost savings and support its key growth strategies. That said, slowing organic volumes are overshadowing minor improvements in profit margins. Sales and profits at the company’s North America Retail segment, contributing 66% to its sales, have been soft. The North American food industry has seen sluggish growth and slowdown in consumption over the last few quarters owing to changes in consumer preference.”

2/27/2018 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2018 – General Mills was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.98.

2/26/2018 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Mills' shares have outperformed the industry in the last three months. Earnings estimates have also been trending upward for the current year and the next over the last 30 days. General Mills' consumer-focused innovation, marketing initiatives and robust restructuring savings are making up for the sluggish revenue growth. The company is currently pursuing several initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency to generate cost savings and support its key growth strategies. That said, slowing organic volumes are overshadowing minor improvements in profit margins. Sales and profits at the company’s North America Retail segment, contributing 66% to its sales, have been soft. The North American food industry has seen sluggish growth and slowdown in consumption over the last few quarters owing to changes in consumer preference.”

2/23/2018 – General Mills was given a new $61.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – General Mills had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “GIS has reached an agreement to buy BUFF. It is a bold/transformative move & raises the stakes for the new CEO, Jeff Harmening. We have long loved the Pet category & BUFF is a leading brand in the fastest growing sub-segment. As such, we like the strategic merit but the price is steep & GIS will have to work hard to extract value from the deal. Synergies & accretion sound conservative & the deal should accelerate portfolio pruning efforts in the base business. We like the strategic merit but investors will surely question GIS’s ability to execute. We have long loved the Pet Food category for its secular growth dynamics – pet population growth combined with premiumization driven by the “humanization” of pets. The BUFF brand is a leader in the fastest growing sub-category (Wholesome Natural) and has a strong presence in emerging channels (eCommerce and Specialty). This transaction should improve GIS’s category growth profile by ~30-50 bps and its sales growth potential by ~100 bps. Investors will question GIS’s ability to execute given issues it has had growing its base business (particularly, Yogurt) and troubles other food companies have had integrating Pet Food assets (SJM).””

2/21/2018 – General Mills had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

2/14/2018 – General Mills was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2018 – General Mills was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.21. 4,929,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,953. The firm has a market cap of $28,731.02, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Get General Mills Inc alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 38.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.