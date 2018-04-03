Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kroger (KR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kroger (NYSE: KR):

3/12/2018 – Kroger was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Kroger was given a new $27.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Kroger was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2018 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/9/2018 – Kroger had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

3/9/2018 – Kroger is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Kroger was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Kroger had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

3/9/2018 – Kroger was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Kroger was given a new $28.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2018 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00. They wrote, “We expect management will also provide tax rate guidance on Thursday and more color on the after-tax proceeds from the c- store sale. We’ve assumed roughly $1.4-$1.5 billion of debt reduction in FY18 based on the sale. We’ve further refined our revenue, share count, rent, D&A, and margin assumptions based on the c-store sale to EG Group. Our 4Q17 EPS est. is unchanged at $0.61 and this assumes ID sales growth (ex. fuel) of +1.3% based on strong execution in the latest quarter. As summarized in this note, we estimate that Kroger comped positively in 80% of its markets during the latest quarter. That said, it’s also clear that the pricing environment remains extremely competitive. We’re also seeing very strong top-line performance by Aldi and WMT based on analysis of our data. Following the recent 50 bps decline in Walmart’s U.S.””

3/5/2018 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/2/2018 – Kroger was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2018 – Kroger was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kroger has been trying all means to overcome competition, which has intensified with the foray of Amazon, volatility in food prices and promotional environment. The company is expanding store base, introducing new items, digital coupons, and order online, pick up in store initiative. The company’s “Restock Kroger” program is gaining traction. The company's operational strategies present enormous opportunities to augment identical supermarket sales and enhance return on invested capital. These endeavors are likely to fuel top-line growth. In our view, Kroger’s long term earnings per share growth rate target of 8% to 11% seem achievable. All these provided a much needed boost to the stock that outpaced the industry in the past six months. However, higher investments in new services and compelling pricing strategy may hurt margins. Further, a high debt load may impact credit worthiness. Estimates have been stable lately.”

2/28/2018 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Kroger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Kroger was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2018 – Kroger was given a new $31.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kroger stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,899,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,422,703. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,879.46, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $425,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,163.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $92,834.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,130 shares of company stock worth $3,187,062 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co (Kroger) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The Company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the United States. As of January 28, 2017, it had operated approximately 4,000 owned or leased supermarkets, convenience stores, fine jewelry stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants through divisions, subsidiaries or affiliates.

