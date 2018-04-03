Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/14/2018 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2018 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Matador Resources Company is an energy company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and other unconventional resource plays. Matador has operations primarily in Texas and Louisiana. The Company has acreage positions in west Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Utah and Idaho. Matador Resources Company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. "

3/12/2018 – Matador Resources was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2018 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2018 – Matador Resources was given a new $35.00 price target on by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Matador Resources was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2018 – Matador Resources was given a new $33.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2018 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/29/2018 – Matador Resources was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2018 – Matador Resources was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2018 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,154.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. The Company’s segments include exploration and production, and midstream.

