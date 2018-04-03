Investors Buy Baidu (BIDU) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $136.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $121.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $15.38 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Baidu had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Baidu traded down ($0.04) for the day and closed at $220.02

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.22.

The company has a market cap of $77,393.37, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Baidu by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,439,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,259,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,318,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

