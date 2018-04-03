Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Masimo (MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 817% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

In related news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $881,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,337.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 29,303 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $2,564,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,403 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,393. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Masimo by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Masimo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Friday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

MASI opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,541.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. Masimo has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $104.71.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets a range of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies. The Company’s business is Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring, known as Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry.

