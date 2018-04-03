Investors Buy IBM (IBM) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $196.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $116.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $80.03 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, IBM had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. IBM traded down ($0.22) for the day and closed at $149.85

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded shares of IBM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IBM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale set a $152.00 price target on shares of IBM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $141,334.78, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The technology company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.01. IBM had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $22.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Erich Clementi sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $2,010,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane J. Gherson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IBM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

