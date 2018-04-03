Investors Buy Large Volume of Unit Call Options (UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 583 call options on the company. This is an increase of 941% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Unit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

UNT opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,048.50, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 2.92. Unit has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Unit had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Unit will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,822,000 after acquiring an additional 192,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after acquiring an additional 147,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,898,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,765,000 after acquiring an additional 493,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

