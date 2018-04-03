Investors Buy Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (MINT) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:MINT) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $25.47 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $9.33 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF traded down ($0.03) for the day and closed at $101.41

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Mat Str Fund ETF Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

