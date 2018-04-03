Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,038 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,879% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. State Street Corp increased its stake in CRA International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 162,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,304,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its stake in CRA International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 41,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CRA International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CRA International by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Shares of CRAI opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $437.94, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.73. CRA International has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.17.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.60 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

CRA International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/investors-purchase-high-volume-of-call-options-on-cra-international-crai-updated.html.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.