Investors Sell Shares of iShares Trust (HEFA) on Strength (HEFA)

Traders sold shares of iShares Trust (BATS:HEFA) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $12.22 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $329.09 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $316.87 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares Trust had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. iShares Trust traded up $0.27 for the day and closed at $28.54

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily.

