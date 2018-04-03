Invuity (IVTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Invuity in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invuity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVTY opened at $3.85 on Monday. Invuity has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.07.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Invuity had a negative net margin of 100.75% and a negative return on equity of 380.14%. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. research analysts forecast that Invuity will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invuity news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 64,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,216.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,204 shares in the company, valued at $457,095.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Sale purchased 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $34,507.20. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 100,815 shares of company stock valued at $393,179. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVTY. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invuity during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invuity during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invuity by 987.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Invuity by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 87,587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invuity by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Invuity Company Profile

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

