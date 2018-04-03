Andrew Sale Buys 8,848 Shares of Invuity (IVTY) Stock

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) VP Andrew Sale acquired 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $34,507.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,292.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVTY traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 91,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,724. Invuity has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.85.

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Invuity had a negative net margin of 100.75% and a negative return on equity of 380.14%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. research analysts predict that Invuity will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invuity by 16.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Discovery Group I LLC boosted its stake in Invuity by 9,587.9% during the third quarter. Discovery Group I LLC now owns 1,258,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,204,000 after buying an additional 1,245,855 shares in the last quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invuity by 15.5% during the third quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 883,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,862,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

