ION (CRYPTO:ION) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. ION has a market capitalization of $45.74 million and approximately $599,606.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00030090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00126782 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00017847 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012389 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005306 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000245 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,400,850 coins and its circulating supply is 20,500,850 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

