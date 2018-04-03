Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Short Interest Update

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,254 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the February 15th total of 661,969 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,123 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on IO. ValuEngine upgraded Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ion Geophysical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ion Geophysical by 49.6% in the third quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 42,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 24.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IO stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 280,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $57.90 million during the quarter. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services.

