Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Wells Fargo reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.72.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,511.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 5.74. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 89.9% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,425,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after purchasing an additional 401,743 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,776,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,779,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 690,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, formerly Lion Biotechnologies, Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s own immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The Company’s lead program is an adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

