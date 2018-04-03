Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) Insider Sells $414,900.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,206.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,892. The company has a market capitalization of $152.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.38 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed Corp has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Iradimed by 32.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,190 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iradimed during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. 16.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

