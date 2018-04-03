Iradimed (IRMD) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.13

Media headlines about Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iradimed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.888380983881 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

IRMD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 3,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,849. The company has a market capitalization of $152.71, a PE ratio of 179.38 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Iradimed will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iradimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Iradimed news, insider Louis S. Waldman sold 30,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,206.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

