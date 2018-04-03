Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ:IRWD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 1,175,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,941. The stock has a market cap of $2,328.32, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.25, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 835,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,900,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 3,594 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $52,688.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,728 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,732. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 120,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

