News coverage about iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 44.092799977888 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd stock remained flat at $$110.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,091,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,071. iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd has a 52 week low of $110.18 and a 52 week high of $110.41.

Get iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd (NASDAQ:SHV) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-barclays-short-treasury-bond-fnd-shv-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-accern-reports-updated.html.

About iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.