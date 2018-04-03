iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Holdings Increased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 8.1% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,168,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,935,000 after buying an additional 201,829 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,725,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,931,000 after buying an additional 274,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 854.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,538,000 after buying an additional 1,429,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after buying an additional 85,192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-eafe-etf-efav-shares-bought-by-pacific-center-for-financial-services-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.