iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (IBMK)

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA IBMK opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

