iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of IBDS opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $25.89.

WARNING: “iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-ibonds-dec-2027-term-corporate-etf-ibds-raises-dividend-to-0-07-per-share.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.