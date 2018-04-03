Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.57% of iShares worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,150,000.

Shares of iShares stock opened at $85.29 on Tuesday. iShares Inc. has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $94.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Inc. (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-inc-urth-holdings-boosted-by-jane-street-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.