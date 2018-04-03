iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1586 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-morningstar-multi-asset-income-etf-iyld-raises-dividend-to-0-16-per-share.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.