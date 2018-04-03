iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx (JKJ) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx (NYSEARCA:JKJ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JKJ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx stock opened at $165.10 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx has a one year low of $153.97 and a one year high of $182.30.

About iShares Morningstar Small Core Idx

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

