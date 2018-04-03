Ishares Msci Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Ishares Msci Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Ishares Msci Canada Index were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ishares Msci Canada Index by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ishares Msci Canada Index by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Canada Index by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 40,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Canada Index by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,452,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 697,099 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ishares Msci Canada Index by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,647,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 211,397 shares during the period.

Get Ishares Msci Canada Index alerts:

Shares of Ishares Msci Canada Index stock opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. Ishares Msci Canada Index has a 52-week low of $25.58 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ishares Msci Canada Index (NYSEARCA:EWC) Stake Lowered by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-msci-canada-index-ewc-position-trimmed-by-fieldpoint-private-securities-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Ishares Msci Canada Index

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares Msci Canada Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares Msci Canada Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.