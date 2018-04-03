iShares Russell Midcap Value Index (IWS) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $84.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Midcap Value Index has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $92.95.

About iShares Russell Midcap Value Index

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

