National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.7% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,717,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,495,000 after buying an additional 412,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,502,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,358 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,798,000 after purchasing an additional 44,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,127,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DVY opened at $93.47 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.53 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy-position-lessened-by-national-asset-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.