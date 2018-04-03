Two Sigma Securities LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 91.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,448 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,708,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476,333 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,809,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,905 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,685 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the fourth quarter worth about $298,233,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $259.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a twelve month low of $234.02 and a twelve month high of $288.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-holdings-cut-by-two-sigma-securities-llc-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

