Green Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Index during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $259.21 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 1-year low of $234.02 and a 1-year high of $288.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Green Square Capital LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-shares-sold-by-green-square-capital-llc-updated.html.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.