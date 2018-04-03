iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (NYF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:NYF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1157 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

NYF opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $56.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/ishares-sp-amt-free-municipal-bond-fund-nyf-to-issue-0-12-monthly-dividend.html.

About iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.