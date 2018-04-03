iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (AOR)

iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (NYSEARCA:AOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1605 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,644. iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

