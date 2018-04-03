Westside Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 65.1% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 157.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd stock opened at $108.65 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 12 month low of $108.21 and a 12 month high of $111.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

