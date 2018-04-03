iShares Trust (EWU) Shares Sold by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Trust worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Trust by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,108,663 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,194,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Trust by 1,851.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 204,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Trust by 661.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 155,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,679,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

