iShares Trust (IBMI) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:IBMI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0262 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

iShares Trust stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $25.83.

