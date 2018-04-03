iShares Trust (MTUM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:MTUM) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Trust were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

Shares of iShares Trust stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

