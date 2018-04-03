iShares Trust (TFLO) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:TFLO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0571 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. iShares Trust has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $50.32.

