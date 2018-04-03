Ita� Unibanco (ITUB) Announces $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Ita� Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0045 per share by the bank on Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Ita� Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years. Ita� Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ita� Unibanco to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.7%.

Shares of ITUB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,411,840. Ita� Unibanco has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101,598.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Ita� Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Ita� Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. research analysts predict that Ita� Unibanco will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ita� Unibanco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 28,620,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Deutsche Bank raised Ita� Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ita� Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Ita� Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Scotiabank lowered Ita� Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ita� Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Ita� Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

